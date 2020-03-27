KILLEN
Gary Gotcher, age 64, of Killen, passed away March 25, 2020, after a 10-month battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Clara Davis Gotcher.
Survivors include his loving wife, Belinda Mayhall Gotcher; daughter, Jennifer Powell; grandchildren, Grace, Sutton and Ellison Powell; sister, Angela Gotcher Holt (Gary); brother, David Case (Stella) of Knoxville, TN; special nieces, Jennifer Holt Zsohar (Jeffrey) of Dallas, TX, Jamie Lynn Holt Modas (Steve, Jr.) and numerous extended relatives.
Gary recently retired from Lewis Electric after 42 years of service. He was an active member of Faith Church. He was an avid sports fan, and especially loved the Crimson Tide and Atlanta Braves.
Due to the limitation of group sizes currently in place, the family will receive friends in small groups at Spry-Williams Funeral Home this evening, March 27, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, March 28, at the funeral home with Pastor Ronnie Pogue officiating. Burial will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Kindred Hospice and Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, TN, to support cancer research.
