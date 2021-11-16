PHIL CAMPBELL — Gary “Grizzly” Wayne Herring, 66, died November 14, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Liberty Hill Cemetery. He was the husband of Peggy Herring. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.