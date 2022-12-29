SHEFFIELD — Gary Andrew Hickman, 74, Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, December 30, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Gary was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from Colbert Steam Plant, TVA, as a pipefitter and foreman and was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 760.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Hickman; parents, William and Viola Hickman; brother, Billy Hickman; and sisters, Linda Hickman and Judy Patterson.
Gary is survived by his children, Bill Hickman (Donna) and Tamara Smith (Charles); brothers, Steve, Mike, and Donnie Hickman; grandchildren, Jessica Rikard (Ethan), Drew Griffin (Ashton), Sam Griffin, and Rebekah Griffin; great-grandchildren, Karleigh Cosby and Leland Griffin; a host of nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Oreo and Radar.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Rikard, Sam Griffin, Drew Griffin, Chuck Smith, Dennis Gregory, and Cedric Dawson.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented