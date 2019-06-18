ROGERSVILLE — Gary Huston Phillips, 85, of Rogersville, died June 15, 2019. His happiest days were times with his family, serving at church, working on boats and driving his kids on the school bus. He was an employee of Nafco for 20 years.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19th at Rogersville Funeral Home from noon to 2 p.m. with funeral service following. Brandon Rainey will be officiating; Krishna Gehrs will be sharing memories. Pallbearers will be David Elmore, Casey Bloodworth, Michael Gehrs, Drew Hart, Phillip Eady, Andy Eady with honorary pallbearers Jeffrey Eady and Mike Bloodworth.
Mr. Phillips is preceded by his parents, Amos and Pearlie Phillips; sister, Rebecca Eady; brother, Hiram Phillips and son, Eddie Phillips. He is survived by wife of 66 years, Kathleen Phillips; daughter, Jennifer Flynn; daughter-in-love, Sherrie Phillips; granddaughters, Kyann Flynn, Emily Flynn (David) and Krishna Gehrs (Michael); great-grandsons, Drew Hart, Owen Gehrs and Liam Gehrs; sisters-in-law, Doris Jackson, Merle Mann; special family, Mike, Diane and Casey Bloodworth.
Special thanks to Hospice of Limestone County. His nurses, Tracey Cullison, Kayla Rose and Hilary Frey were precious to him and the family.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Phillips’ family.
