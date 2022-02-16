PHIL CAMBPELL — Gary Wayne Jones, 69, passed away February 10, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, 11 a.m. at Bear Creek No. 1 Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Bear Creek, AL. Pinkard Funeral Home will be assisting the family.

