FLORENCE
Gary Kenneth Risner, 72 of Florence, passed away August 17, 2020 at his residence after a brief illness. Mr. Risner retired from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department after 20 years of service.
Visitation will be today, August 19, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Ellis Coats officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Risner was preceded in death by his parents, Early and Ollie Mae Risner; brothers and sisters, David Risner, Bobby Risner, Paul Risner, Tony Risner, Hollis Risner, Lois Caudle, and Brenda Sims.
Mr. Risner is survived by his wife, Juanita Louise Wright Risner; daughters, Tammie Risner, Tisha Fowlkes and Tonya Phillips (Tommy); grandchildren, Heather Twitty (Matthew), Taylor Borden (Jonathan), Tanner Borden, Taylor Fowlkes, Russell Phillips (Kaitlyn) and Riley Phillips.
Active Pallbearers will be Richard Richey, Shannon Abston, Joe Shane, Kent Sims, Tracy Vanderford, and Sheriff Rick Singleton.
Family wishes to thank Compassus Hospice, Brooke Vanderford, Matt Flannagin, Lily Flowers, Kelly Williams, Jan Sheppard, and Andy Hughes for taking great care of Gary and our family.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
