KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE — Gary L. Martin, 65, formerly of Florence, died September 2, 2022. A graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

