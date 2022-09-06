KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE — Gary Martin, 65, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away peacefully from Glioblastoma cancer on Friday, September 2, 2022, at home surrounded by his beloved family.
Gary and his wife Lisa were married 43 years. His daughter Mallory was the apple of his eye. Gary attended all of Mallory’s activities and even coached some. Gary adored his grandchildren Jaymeson and Ellie, and they loved their “Pop”. Gary loved the outdoors whether it was from the back of one of his horses or his four-wheeler. He was an animal lover and has raised horses, cows, chickens, goats, cats and dogs. Gary was a hunter, boater, and occasionally played golf. Gary was an avid reader. He was a World War II history buff. He enjoyed woodworking. Lisa seldom had to call a repairman because Gary could fix most things. Gary and Lisa enjoyed traveling, including many trips overseas. Gary was born in Birmingham, Alabama and moved to Florence at the age of four.
Gary was a Christian and at eight years old was baptized at Woodmont Baptist Church. Gary graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1975, the same year he and Lisa started dating. He went to North Carolina State on a scholarship and graduated in 1979 with a degree in Pulp and Paper science. While at NC State, Gary joined the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. He made some wonderful lifelong friends in the fraternity. Upon graduation, Gary went to work for Champion Papers in Courtland, Alabama. Gary worked in the paper/packaging field for 42 years. He worked for seven different companies and lived in five states during his career.
Gary is survived by his wife Lisa Brice Martin; daughter Mallory Allen (Justin); mother, Lucille Martin; brother, Wayne Martin (Brenda); and grandchildren, Jaymeson Allen and Ellie Allen; sisters-in-law’s, Christie King (Robbie), Cindy Willbanks (Keith) and Laura Davis (Louis). Gary has five nieces he adored, Elizabeth Banner (Jeff), Carolyn Spray (Nathan), Mary Beth Camp (Chase), Anna Bromley (Shawn), and Ashley Howell (Les).
Gary is preceded in death by daughter, Kelly Martin; son, Brett Martin; father, Charles Martin; nieces, Rachael Martin and Cassie Willbanks; and mother-in-law, Marry Ann Brice.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 7, at 11:00 a.m., at the Tri Cities Memorial Gardens. In case of rain, the service will be held in the Elkins Funeral Home chapel. Officiating will be Chad Hess and Eddie Garner.
Pallbearers are brother-in-law Robbie King, Keith Willbanks, nephews Les Howell, Chase Camp, Shawn Bromley,and son in law Justin Allen. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Haygood, Mike Johnson, Jeff Hays, Jim Gresham, David Johnson, Dennis Smith, and Robert Carswell.
Thank you to all who have shown the family love and support through this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Woodmont Baptist Church.
