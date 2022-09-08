TUSCUMBIA — Gary L. Mathis, 67, died September 6, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ripley Funeral Home, Ripley, Mississippi. A service will follow in the chapel.

