IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Gary Lynn Morris, 65, died October 21, 2021. Funeral will be Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Glen with burial in Hubbard-Salem Cemetery. Visitation is Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

