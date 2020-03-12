TUSCUMBIA — Gary L. Weeks, age 57, of Tuscumbia, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Friday, March 13th at Austin Cemetery in Florence.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Mattie Wisdom Weeks; brothers, Larry, Charles, Chester Weeks; and sister, Martha.
Survivors include his children, Victoria, Jackson; sisters, Susan Witt, Sheila Burns, Frances Mann, Mary Simmons, Laura Weeks; brother, Dexter Weeks and numerous of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Florence Nursing and Rehab Center and to Comfort Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spry Williams, 256-764-6401, to help defray the funeral expenses.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams@.com
Commented