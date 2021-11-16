RUSSELLVILLE — Gary Lee George, 64, died November 14, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Knights of Pythias Cemetery. He was the father of Michael and Randel George.

