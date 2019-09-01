TUSCUMBIA — Gary Lee Irwin, 66, of Tuscumbia died on August 29, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, September 1, from 1 - 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will be at Shoals Memorial Gardens. Bro. James Yielding will officiate.
Gary spent most of his life in Haleyville, AL, working in the lumber industry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Opal Irwin; sister, Debra Hallmark.
He is survived by his children, Tina Bray (Anthony), Bobby Irwin (Brandy), Jamie McLemore (Tyrone); mother of his children, Marilyn Carden Wright; siblings, Carol Taylor (Bill), Linda Irwin, Jack Irwin, Bob Irwin, Mike Irwin (Kathy) and Rick Irwin; grandchildren, Colby, Whitney, Joshua, Mason, Samuel, Zachary, Brelynn, Tristan and Destin; great - grandchildren, Connar, Memphis and Brooklyn; a host of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family offers a special thanks to the staff of Cypress Cove Nursing Home.
