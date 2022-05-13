FLORENCE — Gary Marvin Addison, 72, and Karen Anne Wallace Addison, 63, both of Florence, passed away May 8, 2022, at their residence.
Visitation for both will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery. Military funeral honors will be accorded at graveside for Mr. Addison. Officiating will be Joel Caudle.
Karen Anne Wallace Addison was born in East Peoria, IL, on December 11, 1958. She graduated from East Peoria Community High School in 1978. Karen was a member of Cornerstone Church of Christ and West Lauderdale Cowboy Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry “H.B.” Wallace and Carolyn Witt Wallace; and brother, Mark H. Wallace.
Karen is survived by her children, Gregory William Kilborn, Joshua Wallace Kilborn, Dustyn Jay Kilborn, Shane Thomas Witt Addison, “Tana Marie” Addison Daugherty, Timothy Dalton Addison, and Christopher William Addison; sister, Brenda Wallace Metz; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Gary Marvin Addison was born in Norfolk, VA, on July 22, 1949. Gary graduated from Spring High School, Spring, TX, and attended LSUS, Shreveport, LA. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley Bill and Gloria Sehon Addison; sisters, Darlene Addison, Vickie Addison, and Debra Addison.
Gary is survived by his children, “Tana Marie” Addison Daugherty, Timothy Dalton Addison, Christopher William Addison, Shane Thomas Witt Addison, Gregory William Kilborn, Joshua Wallace Kilborn, and Dustyn Jay Kilborn; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Melba Denise Swensen; brother, Dudley “Elwyn” Addison.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Donations may be made in Karen’s memory to Florence Lauderdale Animal Services; and Heart of Alabama: Save, Rescue, Adopt. H.S.R.A
Donations may be made in Gary’s memory to the Central Volunteer Fire Department, Florence, AL.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented