LEIGHTON — Gary Maurice Brown, 60, died August 1, 2022. Funeral will be Friday at 12 p.m. at First M.B. Church in Town Creek with burial in West Lawrence Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be today from 10-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.