KILLEN — Gary Ray McGee, 64, died January 7, 2021. Visitation will be held Monday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Springfeild Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.