MUSCLE SHOALS — Gary Carson Nesmith, 74, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. His family will receive friends for visitation Monday, November 23, 2020,at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Gerald Weatherly will officiate the funeral service at 10:30 a.m., in the Chapel, with burial to follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Gary served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Elizabeth Nesmith.
He is survived by his wife, Laurita Weatherly Nesmith; son, Gary Adam Nesmith; daughters, Jeannie Nesmith, and Lynette Bentley; grandsons, Karson Chandler Nesmith, and Kaden Lee Nesmith; brother, Ricky Nesmith (Debbie); sisters, Donna Hart, Elouise Alred, Denise Fabre, and Lisa Mize (James); his in-laws, Gerald Weatherly (Sandra), Darryl Weatherly (Requeena), and Barbara Watson (Ron); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Gary’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family gives a very special thanks to a host of doctors, caregivers, and friends, but especially to Dr. Greg Adderholt and his wife, Laura, and also to Dr. David Bachofer.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shoals CASA in Gary’s memory.
