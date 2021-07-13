TRINITY — Gary Randolph, 68, died July 10, 2021. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Caddo Cemetery. Gary was the husband of Brenda Randolph.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.