FLORENCE — Gary Reid Carmack, of Florence, was born on September 14, 1945, and passed away September 28, 2020.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, retired from TVA and law enforcement, Mr. Carmack spent several years of his retirement volunteering at ECM Hospital. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his son, Perry Allred; grandson, Bryan Moore; wife of 39 years, Sherrel Carmack; and sister, Etta Matthews.
Survivors include his wife, Melody; children, Dana Carroll, Danny Nichols (Anita), Angela Huffine (David), Traci Moore (Greg) and Brandi Thomas (A.J.); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Ann McWilliams; brother, Stevie Matthews; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Parkway Community Church of God. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the church with Brother Kevin Nowell officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Tim Ashley and Dr. Lango, as well as Shoals Hospice, for the loving care they provided.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com
