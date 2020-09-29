FLORENCE — Gary Reid Carmack, 75, died September 28, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Parkway Community Church of God. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Melody Mills. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com

