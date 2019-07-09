WATERLOO — Gary Robert Miller, 66, of Waterloo, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. His visitation will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with burial in Frances King Lucas Cemetery with Brother Steve Gilchrist officiating.
Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a painter in the construction industry. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and one brother.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Miller; two sons; three stepsons; one stepdaughter; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guestbook is available at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented