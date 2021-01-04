WATERLOO — Gary Steele, born June 22, 1957, in Petersburg, TX, went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2020. Visitation will be at Williams Funeral Home on Monday, January 4, from 6- 8 p.m. The funeral will be Tuesday, January 5, at 10 a.m., with burial at Inmanfield Cemetery in Upshaw, AL. Jerry and Jeff Tingle will officiate.
He is survived by his wife, Delores Steele; daughters, Deborah Robertson (Mark) and Linda Parsons; son, Greg Steele; grandchildren, Blake, Aaron, and Lauren Robertson, Kaitlyn and Joshua Parsons, and Tyler Steele; brother, Ricky Steele; and sisters, Cheri Steele, Dolly Wakefield and Becky Talley.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael James Steele; parents, Sherman and Roxie Steele; brothers, Sherrill and Ralph Steele and sisters, Elizabeth Griffey and Hilda Weeks.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com
