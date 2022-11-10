TUSCUMBIA — Gary Windell Gatlin, 76, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, November 12, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Grace Life Church of the Shoals. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Brother Matt Fowler officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Gary was a member of Grace Life Church of the Shoals, where he served as Deacon. He was a veteran of the U.S. National Guard and retired from Occidental Chemical. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Odell and Letha Mae Gatlin; brother, Wayne Gatlin; and infant son, Michael Gatlin.
Gary is survived by his wife, Linda Drake Gatlin; children, Matt Gatlin (Monica) and Paige Woodard (Al); brother, Charles Gatlin (Pat); sister, Marilyn Jones (Tom); sister-in-law, Hattie Gatlin; grandchildren, Tanner Gatlin (Erin), Emma Woodard, and Drake Woodard; and many other relatives and friends.
His close friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anchored in Truth, P.O. Box 520, Florence, AL, 35631, anchoredintruth.org/donate.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented