LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Gary Kent Wallace, 79, died October 14, 2021. Visitation will be held Friday, October 22, 2021 from 4-8 p.m., at Harmony Church of the Nazarene, and on October 23, 2021, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., at the church, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m., at the church.

