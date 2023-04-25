FLORENCE — Mr. Gary Wayne Ivy, 69 of Florence, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at his residence. He was retired from Irons Electric, a hard worker who could fix and repair anything and a die-hard Alabama fan! Gary loved his family and was loved by all who knew him.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you