LEXINGTON — Gary Wayne Pettus, 70, of Lexington, Alabama, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Gary was born January 20, 1950, to Wiley Edward and Reba Gladys (Killen) Pettus in Florence, Alabama. He was the youngest of seven brothers. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1968.
Gary married his high school sweetheart, Vicki, on December 20, 1968, in Green Hill, Alabama. They built a home and a family of six children in Green Hill, Alabama. In 1997, Vicki passed away, leaving Gary to provide for and take care of six children alone. It wasn’t long before he found a new companion and helpmate in Cheryl. They were able to enjoy serving others together for 22 years before he passed away.
Gary had a work ethic like no other, and he never stopped. He worked at several different jobs before deciding to pursue a career as a plumber/pipefitter. He eventually started his own business, Pettus Plumbing, in 1983 with two people and one truck out of his home. Through much hard work and sacrifice, he built it up until he decided to retire and sold it. While he was technically retired, he flipped houses, helped his son Marion grow his own business, developed property, and baled hay. Gary grew up on a farm and loved being out in the fields. If you couldn’t find him, he was probably out on the tractor or in his garden. He always had something to do, and he would do it until it was done. He made sure he instilled his work ethic into his children and taught them “If you’re gonna be dumb, you gotta be tough.”
Gary had a deep love for and testimony of Jesus Christ. He joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1977. Since then he worked and served tirelessly to build up Christ’s kingdom on Earth. He served as a Bishop, a Stake President, Temple President, and many other callings in-between. He and Cheryl even served together as missionaries in Colorado. When he shared his testimony of Jesus Christ, you felt it, and he inspired those he taught to start with cleansing themselves within before they can change the world. He loved serving the people, especially helping with disaster relief after hurricanes and tornadoes. He never asked for recognition. He just wanted to do all he could to serve the Lord.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki (Poss) Pettus; his granddaughter, Vicki Elliott; his parents, Wiley Edward and Reba Gladys; and his brothers, Thomas Auvie, Wiley Cleatus, Jack O’Neal, and Kenneth Edward.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Rooks) Pettus; his brothers, Jimmie Daniel Pettus and Tommy Dale Pettus Sr.; his children, Amber Walker (Robin), Amy Elliott (Richard), Noble Pettus (Megan), Marion Pettus (Beatriz), Joshua Pettus, and Johanna Brown (Andrew); his grandchildren, Rachal Beavers (Alex), David Elliott, Noah Walker, Gracie Lawson (Tristen), Jonah Walker, Vanessa Pettus, Emily Pettus, Evan Brown, Lauren Brown, Logan Pettus, Madelyn Pettus, Addison Pettus, Owen Brown, Hyrum Pettus, Samuel Pettus, Brooklyn Brown, Ephraim Pettus, and Roslyn Brown; and one great-grandson, Elliott Lawson.
A private service will be held with family due to health risks related to the Covid-19 virus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to https://pkdcure.org/donate.
Loretto Memorial Chapel Inc. is in charge of all arrangements (931) 853-6995.
