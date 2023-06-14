FLORENCE — Dr. Gary Wayne Porier, 84, died June 8, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. He was the husband of Sharon Graves Porier. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com

