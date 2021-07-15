KILLEN — Gary Wayne Stutts, 65, died July 14, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Center Star Church. The graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Center Star Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

