KILLEN — Gary Wayne Stutts, age 65, of Killen, Alabama passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Visitation will be today, July 16, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Center Star Church with a graveside service following at 11:00 a.m. in Center Star Cemetery. Brother Jerry Marlow will be officiating.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Lena Stutts.
Survivors include his brother, H.L. Stutts (Regina); sisters, Gertrude Williams, Charlotte Holden, Margie Cole (Beaney); brothers, Wayne and Jeff Stutts.
Gary “Half-Pint” was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented