BELMONT, MS — Gary M. Wright, 75, died Sunday, October 17, 2021. Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Belmont United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, from 5-8 p.m. at the church. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He was a veteran of the US Air Force.

