FLORENCE — Gay Nell Benson was born in Hardin County, Tennessee on January 18, 1938, the daughter of the late Allen and Susie Austin Ford.
On June 20, 1964 she was united in marriage to Anderson “Red” Benson, who preceded his wife in death on June 7, 1999.
Gay was a homemaker and a member of Walnut Grove Church of Christ. She was a devoted wife and mother. Gay was an awesome caregiver, she took care of her mother, who was blind, a special needs child until he was finished with college and her uncle Chester until his death.
She departed this life on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Florence, Alabama at the age of 81 years, tenmonths and 24 days.
Gay is survived by her son, John Mark Benson and one sister, Robbie Sue Barrier.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Elgene White and Betty Brewer and three brothers, Billy Joe, Mondel and Jerry Ford.
Services will be held on December 15, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Walnut Grove Church of Christ in Savannah, Tennessee, with R. L. Qualls officiating. Burial will follow in the Walnut Grove Cemetery at Savannah, Tennessee.
