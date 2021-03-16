MUSCLE SHOALS — We are saddened to announce the passing of Gay Nell Scott, 79, resident of Muscle Shoals, who joined the Heavenly Father on March 13, 2021 at her home with her loving daughter-in-law, Ann Scott-Jairam.
Gay was a loving Mother, Nanny, and Aunt Gay. Although she held those titles, she was also a best friend to them all. She treasured all her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nanny. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile.
Gay was preceded in death by her husband, Odell “Buddy” Scott; son, Mark Scott; parents, Coy and Clara Elliott; sister, Sandra Russell; nephews, Scotty Elliott and William Russell; aunt, Nellie Mae Hairrell.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Tandi Vaughn (Shaddrick) and Jamie Scott-Hester (Holly); great-grandsons, Landon Scott, Killian Scott, Jack Hester, and Ka’Zarius Vaughn; niece and nephew, Rebecca Russell and Bradley Russell (Cynthia); great-nieces and nephews, Joseph Elliott, Samantha Higgins, Allison Elliott, Collin Russell, and Conner Russell; great-great-nieces and nephews, Samiah Higgins, Martavious Mosley, Ethan Elliott, Jax Elliott, Willow Elliott, Zaedyn Higgins, and Colton Elliott.
The family expresses special thanks to Amedysis Home Health and Hospice.
There will be a private family memorial service.
Online condolences can be expressed at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
