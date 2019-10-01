TUSCUMBIA — Gaye Borden Hester, 80, of Tuscumbia, Alabama, passed from her earthly life into her eternal home on September 29, 2019.
Mrs. Hester was born in Cherokee, Alabama, on November 27, 1938 to the late Lou Ella and Lon Borden. A member of the Church of Christ, she was married to Bobby Cecil Hester for 32 years until he passed in 1988. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hester was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Hester and granddaughter, Meghan Bragwell; her siblings, Ola Mae Wheeler, Imogene Wallace, William Thomas Borden and Juanita Borden.
She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Regina Bragwell and Cynthia Fuller (George); grandchildren, Katelyn Bragwell and Cody Fuller; great-granddaughter, Lydia Rose Smith; and nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Hester’s graveside service will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville, with Terry Jones of Annapolis Avenue Church of Christ officiating.
The family thanks Southern Care Hospice and River City Center for the loving care they provided to Mrs. Hester.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
