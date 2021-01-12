KILLEN — Gayle Balentine Behel of Killen, AL passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Helen Keler Hospital, Sheffield, AL. She was a longtime member of Atlas Church of Christ Killen, AL. Mrs. Behel was preceded in death by her son, Bradley Chandler Behel whom she missed ever day; her parents, Ross and Helen Chandler Balentine; her maternal grandparents, Carl and Mary Bell Chandler; her paternal grandparents, Homer and Velvie Balentine.
She is survived by her husband, Harold; beloved daughter, Britten McMullan (Billy); three grandchildren, whom she adored and were the absolute joys of her life, Linley, Hogan, and Hagen Howell; and a host of good friends and extended family. Gayle was loved by those in her church who knew the value she placed on her daily Bible study and prayer time. She loved to cook and was always preparing dishes for friends and neighbors. She and her husband worked tirelessly each year for the Bradley Behel Memorial Golf Tournament held in memory of their son.
Due to covid, a private family-only graveside service and interment will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Park, with Brother Miles Stutts officiating.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to North Alabama Christian Children’s Home, 6372 County Road 63, Florence, AL 35634, in memory of Bradley Behel.
