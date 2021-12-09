GREENHILL — Gayle Ellenwood McLaughlin, 80, of Greenhill, AL died December 7, 2021 from a sudden illness. She was born August 24, 1941 to Arthur and Violet Ellenwood in Barre, VT and raised in Salt Lake City, UT.
Visitation will be today, December 9, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral will be Friday, December 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM, in the funeral home chapel.
She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a homemaker, talented seamstress, loving mother, and friend to many.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene McLaughlin; sister, Myra Ellenwood; brother-in-law, Bennett McLaughlin; sisters-in-law, Betty Cole and Sue Riley, daughter-in-law, Janice McLaughlin, and nephews, Dwight Riley and Brian Milliken.
She is survived by her sons, Wendell McLaughlin and Jared (Sheila) McLaughlin; daughter, Andrea Cole; sister, Carol (Ron) Milliken; grandchildren, Mary (Alex) Murdock, Calvin (Becky) McLaughlin, Austin Cole, and Courtney Cole; great-grandchildren, Linus Ellingson and Lydia Murdock, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Calvin McLaughlin, Austin Cole, Billy Cole, Ralph Egee, Brian McLaughlin, Rick Jensen, Dwayne Riley, and Malcom Scott.
Honorary pallbearer will be Linus Ellingson.
Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented