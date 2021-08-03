IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Gaylon Floyd Holden, 64, of Iron City, TN, passed away July 30, 2021. Gaylon worked for Thornton Metals as a truck driver and was a member of the Baptist faith.
Gaylon is survived by his daughters, Brooke Holden and Taylor Holden; stepson, Kenny Miles; stepdaughter, Danielle Horton; brothers, Garry “Fudd” Holden (Sheila) and Greg Holden (Pam); mother, Annie Holden; grandchildren, Abi, Kyleigh, Cayden, and Rayleigh; stepgrandchildren, Lexie, Kyron, and Ryleigh; and special friend, Vicky Holden.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jackie Ray Holden.
Visitation will be today, August 3, 2021, from 10 a.m. until noon at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel with Greg Morris officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jamison Holden, Josh Campbell, Eric Short, Mike Burbank, Jason Turner, and Marty Ledlow.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Short, Lonnie Angel, Norman White and Buddy “Sicko” Reynolds.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
