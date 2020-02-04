FLORENCE — Gaynell Bevis, 87, of Florence passed away January 31, 2020 at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Reverend Jim Thacker will be officiating.
Mrs. Bevis was preceded in death by her husband, Lendon Bevis; parents, Joe and Ruby Holder; daughter, Ginger Bruton; brothers, Wayne Wilkinson, Joe Holder, Howard Lee Wilkinson; and sister, Gloria Phillips.
She is survived by son, Brad Bevis and granddaughter, Haley Bevis, both of Florence.
Serving as pallbearers will be Junior Richardson, Hubert Vaden, Brock Grigsby, David Dowdy, Wayne Wilkinson, John Calvert and Charlie Cook.
A special thanks to Gaynell’s caregiver Kim Spears and to all of the nurses at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented