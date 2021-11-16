RED BAY — Gaynell Bohannon Page, 83, died November 15, 2021. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:15 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home.

