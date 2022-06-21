SUMMERTOWN, TENNESSEE — GayNell Johnson Frazier, 82, died June 18, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.