RUSSELLVILLE — Gaynell Myrick Heaps, born August 26, 1943, to Gene and Helen Myrick passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the age of 79.
Gaynell was a member of Bethsaida Missionary Baptist Church for many years, where she also taught the Children’s Sunday School Class. She was currently a member of Prairie Grove Baptist Church. She wanted to live her life in such a way, that she felt that she had preached her own funeral. She knew by watching the elderly ladies in the church that she wanted what they had, salvation, babies, and a good family. The Lord sent her a good Christian man and then blessed them with three beautiful girls who were their pride and joy. God then sent them beautiful grandchildren and wonderful great-grandchildren. One of Gaynell’s favorite sayings was “Why worry, why fear, when Jesus Christ our Lord is near.”
She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughters, Laura Hodge (Michael), Cynthia Scott (Tim), and Amy Reed (the late Steve Reed); grandchildren, Matthew King (Kimberly), Lauren McCluskey (Alex), Mariah Hodge, Clay Hodge, Emma Reed, Drew Reed; great-grandchildren, Noah King, Miles King, Samuel McCluskey, Caroline McCluskey; sisters, Carol Murray and Wanda Myrick; nieces and nephews; honorary grandchildren, Josh Upchurch and Hannah Costello; special friends, Eloise Heaps, Vernell McKay, Helen Laster, Judy Scott; and her beloved dog, Oreo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Drewy Billy Heaps; parents, Eugene and Helen (Johnson) Myrick; brother, Will Myrick; and grandson, Will Scott.
The visitation will be 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Mark Lane and Matthew King speaking at the service. The pallbearers will be Tony Myrick, Paden Myrick, Ronnie Allen, Roger Allen, Scotty Hacker, Aaron Creasy, and Justin Coan.
We want to sincerely thank the nurses and staff of Burns Nursing Home and the Hospice of North Alabama for your love and care of our family.
