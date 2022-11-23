MUSCLE SHOALS — Gaynell Oswalt Green of Muscle Shoals passed away on November 14th, 2022.
Gaynell was born and raised in Russellville, AL and moved to Muscle Shoals with the love of her life, the late Carl Green. Gaynell was a talented gospel vocalist, seamstress, and artist. She was bakery manager at Food World and retired from Rogers Department Store in cosmetics.
Gaynell was preceded in death by her parents, Travis and Clarice Oswalt; sister, Shirley Sparks; brother-in-law, Billy Sparks and nephew, Jason Lane.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Green (Wendy) and daughter, DeAnna Isom (Mike); grandchildren, Karli Willingham (Matt), Kalli Archer (Brandon), Trevor Green (Samantha), Anna Kaitlan Barnes (Justin), Addison Isom, Ben Green and seven great-grandchildren; her sister Sandra Lane (Greg); nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
