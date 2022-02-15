SHEFFIELD — Tessa Gaynell Barker Pratt, 84, of Sheffield, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022. Her service will be Friday, February 18th at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia with Bro. Doug Farris officiating.
Gaye was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Delano Pratt; and her son, Barry Scott Pratt. Her parents were John Barker, and Ethel Morgan Barker. She was a hairdresser for 60 years.
Gaye is survived by several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by special friends who were considered family at heart: Dee Ware and Brent, Tina Rutherford and Robbie, Jordain Rutherford, MacKenzie Rutherford, Trey Rutherford and Nicki Murphy.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in memoriam to: Underwood Baptist Church, % Missions, 5091 Hwy. 157, Florence, AL 35633.
Condolences for the family may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
