ELGIN — GE Barringer, 93, of Elgin passed away peacefully at his home on May 1, 2021. He was preceded by his parents, James Barringer and Guyula Sledge Barringer; sister, Prudence Barringer Thornton; brother, Earnest Barringer; twin brother, JE Barringer; and son-in-law, Patrick Ingrum. He was a 1949 graduate of Lauderdale County High School.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Doris Jean Davis Barringer; daughters, Beth Ingrum, Jean Ann (Randall) Tucker, and Stacy (Eddie) Mason; grandchildren, Amanda (Matthew) Davis, Nicole (Freddie) McConnell, Daniel (Bridget) Tucker, Zach (Heather) Ingrum, Ben (Cassie) Ingrum, Molly Mason, Hannah Mason, and Evan Mason; great-grandchildren, Freddie McConnell, III, Paige Davis, Ellie Tucker, Mallory McConnell, Clay Davis, Katy Tucker, Carter McConnell, Zachary Ingrum, II, Mitchell Ingrum, Sarah Kate Ingrum, Eli Ingrum, Judd Ingrum, and Hazel Ingrum.
Mr. Barringer was a member of the Elgin Primitive Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a cotton farmer for 50 years, an active member of the Elgin Senior Center, a land developer, and a business owner. He also served as a county committee member for the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS).
Pallbearers are Daniel Tucker, Zach Ingrum, Ben Ingrum, Evan Mason, Freddie McConnell, Matthew Davis, Freddie McConnell, III. Honorary pallbearers are John Butler, Herman Graham, Gary Holden, Ray Phillips, Buster Steen, Chris Steen, and Dude Weathers.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Butler Cemetery with Brother Tim Cunningham officiating.
