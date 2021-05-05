RED BAY — Geary Ray McCollum, 74, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. He was born in Pleasant Site, AL on February 7, 1947. He was a graduate of Red Bay High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from the University of North Alabama. He also got a degree in Tool and Die. He worked as a Project Engineer at NTN Bower and served in the U.S. Army for two years. He was an avid hiker and took countless hiking trips into the Bankhead National Forest with his two sons, Gregory and Patrick and his close friend, Gerald Jackson. He was a member of Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church.
Services will be Friday, May 7, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Brother Roger Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Site Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Geary is survived by his wife of 55 years, Holly Gasaway McCollum; three children, Gregory McCollum (Melissa), Stacy Johnson (Rodney) and Patrick McCollum (Ale); five grandchildren, Gavin Johnson (Kanah), Tori Young (Coby), Seth Johnson, Ashton Johnson and Lucianna McCollum; one great-grandchild, Asher Johnson; two brothers, Roger McCollum and David McCollum (Dianna).
He was preceded in death by his mother, Icie Bates McCollum Stevens; his father, William S. “Grass” McCollum and his stepfather, Junior A. Stevens.
Pallbearers will be Gavin Johnson, Seth Johnson, Ashton Johnson, Coby Young, Adam McCollum and Clint Irby.
Visitation will be Friday, May 7, 12-1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay.
