RUSSELLVILLE — Geary Wayne Berryman, 69, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, with Bro. Jim Lumpkin and Bro. Charles Maples officiating.
Wayne was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Russellville. He loved the Lord and wanted to lead others to Christ. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Z. Berryman; mother, Evelyn Bassham; and brother, Herbert Odell Berryman.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Peggy Charlene Berryman; children, Laura Willingham and Chris Berryman; brother, Billy Berryman (Vickie); sisters, Barbara Jean Cummings (Gary) and Mildred McCrory (Larry); grandchildren, Brittany, Tiffany, and James Willingham; one great-grandson, Jason Alexander Willingham; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Wayne’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
