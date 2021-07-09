TOWN CREEK — Gene A. Terry, 74, died July 8, 2021. A graveside service will be on Sunday afternoon at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Lawrence Funeral Home will announce the time later on their website. Gene was married to Donna Terry for 43 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.