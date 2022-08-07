TUSCALOOSA — Gene Allen, 100, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama (formerly of Florence, Alabama), went to be with her Lord on August 4, 2022.
She is survived by her son, Michael Allen; and her grandchildren, Valerie Allen, Paul Michael Allen, and Andrew Allen, all of Tuscaloosa; and numerous cousins; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Allen; and her parents, Joe and Pearl McMackin.
The visitation will be at Elkins Funeral Home in Florence on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., and Monday, August 8, 2022, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at Noon with Dr. Sammy Gilbreath officiating. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Park in Florence immediately after the service.
Pallbearers will be Grant Allen, Greg Allen, Kelly Allen, James Bell, Chris Newman, Jody Stovall, Bobby Tidwell, and Chris Underwood. Honorary pallbearers are David Fletcher, Rob Reynolds, Jason Reynolds, Micah Reynolds, Anatoliy Solyar, Joe Stovall, and Mike Vaughn.
Mrs. Allen was a registered nurse, graduating from the St. Thomas School of Nursing in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1949, and from DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois, in 1955. She taught nursing at St. Thomas, and then served as the Assistant Executive Secretary of the Tennessee Nurses Association. She then became the Director of Nurses at Colbert County Hospital in Sheffield (now Helen Keller Hospital), and Assistant Director of Nurses and Director of Inservice Education at Eliza Coffee memorial Hospital in Florence. Upon retirement she devoted her time to her church and caring for her husband, parents, and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Highland Baptist Church (Florence) Building Fund or the Calvary Baptist Church (Tuscaloosa) Building Fund.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented