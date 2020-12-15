MUSCLE SHOALS — Gene Autry Russell, 82, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Friday, December 11, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Greg Beasley will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He served four years in the Navy and retired from Reynolds after 32 years. Gene was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. Gene could do anything from making furniture, campers, he made two trucks from two different fifteen passenger vans. He did custom vehicle work as well as mechanical work on cars. Gene did wood carving and he loved motorcycling and bicycling. Gene and Virginia loved to square dance especially the western square dance.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Thomas and Ollie Mae Russell; first wife, Sue Scott Russell; and sisters, Louise Bond and Lela Waldrep.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Russell; son, Charles Russell (Sandra); stepson, Michael Ray Hartsfield; and granddaughter, Cheyenne Russell.
Pallbearers will be John Tillery, Jim Risner, and Johnny Vaughn.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association and North Alabama Cancer Fund.
