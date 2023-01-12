MUSCLE SHOALS — Gene E. Landis, 79, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 13, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia, beginning at 2:30 p.m. with Greg Willis officiating.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you