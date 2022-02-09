HALEYVILLE — Gene Edwards, 80, died February 7, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

